WARSAW Nov 16 KGHM, Europe's No.2 copper producer, expects copper price to stand at around $8,000 per tonne next year, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

Herbert Wirth also said in an interview with business news channel TVN CNBC that if its forecasts proves correct and the dollar remains at a similar level to the Polish zloty, the Polish miner's operating results next year would not be worse than in 2011.

(Reporting by Maciej Onoszko)