WARSAW, Sept 6 Poland will push state-controlled
copper miner KGHM to pay a dividend from this year's
earnings well above the level proposed by its management, the
treasury minister was quoted as saying on Thursday.
On Wednesday, KGHM's head told Reuters that Europe's No.2
copper producer planned its next-year dividend at around 30
percent of its 2012 net profit, hoping to use the rest of its
income for growth and acquisitions.
"The (KGHM) dividend will be higher than 30 percent as it
needs to be underlined that not all investments or investment
plans have to be finalised here and now or next year," state
agency PAP quoted Treasury Minister Mikolaj Budzanowski as
saying.
"The average dividend level (from state companies) will be
above 63 percent," he added.
In June, Poland, which controls KGHM with a 32 percent
stake, pushed through a motion for a dividend payout worth more
than 50 percent of its 2011 net profit instead of 30 percent
sought by the management.
KGHM expects to earn 3.8 billion zlotys ($1.14 billion) this
year.
($1 = 3.3194 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Mark Potter)