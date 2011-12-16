WARSAW Dec 16 Poland expects to get at
least 3 billion zlotys ($862.66 million) in 2011 dividend from
Europe's no.2 copper producer KGHM, Treasury Minister
Mikolaj Budzanowski said on Friday.
KGHM CEO Herbert Wirth told Reuters on Thursday the company
could pay around 3 billion zlotys in dividend, adding, he was
not willing to borrow to fund the payout.
"The company can afford a fair dividend worth at least the
value the Chief Executive Officer has mentioned," Budzanowski
told reporters. "We will make the final decision after the
results' publication and it will also depend on a solid analysis
of investment projects and obligations for 2012."
($1 = 3.4776 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Marcin Goettig, writing by Gabriela Baczynska)