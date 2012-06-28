LUBIN, Poland, June 28 Poland wants state-controlled miner KGHM to pay a dividend of 28.34 zlotys ($8.30) per share, or about half its record profit from last year, a treasury ministry representative said at an annual meeting on Thursday.

KGHM had proposed a dividend of 17 zlotys per share, or 30 percent of its 2011 net profit of 11.3 billion zlotys. ($1 = 3.4152 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski; writing by Adrian Krajewski)