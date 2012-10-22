LUBIN, Poland Oct 22 KGHM, Europe's No.2 copper producer, plans to build wind farms and gas-fired units in southwest Poland to lower costs and reduce its dependence on power supplies, KGHM deputy chief Dorota Wloch said on Monday.

State-controlled KGHM, whose 2.5 TWh of annual power consumption makes it Poland's largest energy user, covers 15 percent of its energy needs from its own resources.

"We are eyeing entry into renewable energy such as wind farms," KGHM's Wloch said in an interview following a news conference. "We also want to invest in biogas."

"The first such project, which is in its initial stage, is a wind farm around our smelters in Glogow with a target capacity of 60 megawatts."

The copper producer already co-operates with local utilities over a range of projects, including the construction of Poland's first nuclear power plant and a 850-megawatt gas-fired unit.

KGHM also plans to launch two 45-megawatt gas-fired units at the beginning of 2013, which will help increase the share of its own output to 30 percent of the group's annual consumption, Wloch added. (Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski; Writing by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Michael Kahn and Jason Neely)