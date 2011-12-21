WARSAW Dec 21 Europe's No. 2 copper producer KGHM raised its 2011 net profit forecast to 11.19 billion zlotys from the previous 9.6 billion, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

It also lowered its expectations of the annual average copper price to $8,827 per tonne from the previous $9,000 per tonne. (Reporting by Dagmara Leszkowicz)