WARSAW, March 23 Polih copper producer KGHM
will publish its 2012 forecasts next week, the
company's chief executive said on Friday, with the market
evaluating how much the bottom line will fall after one-off
boosts took it to record heights in 2011.
Last year, the state-controlled miner made a record net
profit of 11.2 billion zlotys ($3.54 billion), thanks to high
copper prices and telecom asset spin offs. This year, it will
face the new Polish mining tax and consolidate its latest
Canadian takeover.
"Next week we're holding a supervisory board meeting and
after that we'll publish the forecasts," KGHM CEO Herbert Wirth
told reporters. "This management board is very conservative, we
always prefer to raise our forecasts than say that the market
has disappointed us."
($1 = 3.1606 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Filip Kochan; writing by Adrian Krajewski)