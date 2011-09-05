* Ups 2011 net goal to PLN 9.6 bln, vs 9.5 bln in poll

* Sees year sales at PLN 18.9 bln, vs 16.1 bln previously

* Shares erase most of the day's losses after forecast (Adds more detail, analyst comment share price)

By Adrian Krajewski and Agnieszka Barteczko

WARSAW, Sept 5 KGHM , Europe's No.2 copper producer, has raised its 2011 net profit target by 16 percent to a record 9.6 billion zlotys ($3.3 billion) on higher copper prices and asset sales, a touch above analysts' forecasts.

Analysts in a Reuters poll expected the state-controlled miner to raise the goal to 9.5 billion zlotys from the 8.4 billion it had predicted earlier, after it booked more than half of the previous goal in the first six months.

KGHM shares, which had lost as much as 3.2 percent earlier in the session, were down 0.7 percent by 1233 GMT versus a 2.3 percent fall in Warsaw's main index .

"The change results mainly from higher production and a higher estimate for the copper price," said Ipopema analyst Tomasz Duda.

"The risk that the copper price average will be different is small, especially since there's not much time left until the end of the year," he added.

The forecast, already nearly double last year's net record profit, includes a windfall from the sale of its stake in Poland's No.2 mobile operator Polkomtel , which the owners agreed to sell in June in the country's biggest ever takeover.

The miner, which is shedding non-core assets, also plans to sell its fixed-line operator Dialog.

KGHM is now targeting 2011 sales of 18.9 billion zlotys compared with 16.1 billion expected earlier. The miner raised the forecasts, as it predicts the 2011 average copper price will stand at $9,000 a tonne versus $8,200 in its previous forecast.

Average copper prices fell in the second quarter to $9,137 a tonne from $9,646 in the first three months of the year. The metal, used in power and construction, fell to a one-week low of $8,969 a tonne on Monday on growing uncertainty about the health of the world's largest economies.

The company also raised it full-year capital expenditure target by almost a fifth to 10.8 billion zlotys.

"KGHM has not bought anything this year yet, which may mean something might happen and soon," Duda said. ($1 = 2.950 Polish Zlotys) (Writing by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Will Waterman)