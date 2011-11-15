* KGHM plans share buyback of up to PLN 3 bln

* To buy no more than 10 pct of shrs at a max price of PLN 190/shr

* Shares jump to highest in over a month (Adds more detail, KGHM CEO and treasury comment, updates shares)

WARSAW, Nov 15 Europe's No. 2 copper producer KGHM announced plans on Tuesday to spend up to 3 billion zlotys ($931.42 million) on a stock buyback in an effort to boost its share price, which promptly surged to its highest level in more than two months.

The state-controlled miner is looking to buy no more than 10 percent of its shares at a price below 190 zlotys per share, it said in the proposed agenda for a shareholder meeting planned for Jan. 19.

"We want the buyback also to have positive effects for the share prices," KGHM Chief Executive Herbert Wirth told Reuters.

KGHM shares rallied to their highest since Sept. 8 on the news, gaining as much as 6.1 percent to a session high of 174.2 zlotys.

"In the management's opinion, the company's market valuation is below its fair value," KGHM's statement read. "This opinion is confirmed by valuations by independent analysts from the last six months, with a median at 189.8 zlotys per share."

Deputy Treasury Minister Zdzislaw Gawlik told Reuters the plan was "worth considering", but said he was not familiar with the details. The treasury ministry, which oversees state assets, controls the miner via its 32 percent stake.

"The news comes as a surprise, but a positive one," said PKO BP analyst Artur Iwanski. "The company has 10 billion zlotys in cash, braces for acquisitions, but won't spend it all and wants to give the rest to shareholders."

He added that KGHM should also be able to pay a dividend from this year's profits, expected to reach 9.6 billion zlotys. ($1 = 3.221 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Adrian Krajewski; Editing by David Holmes)