* Calls for details analysis
* Shares close 1.2 pct higher
WARSAW Jan 24 Poland will take a closer
look at copper miner KGHM's plans to buy Canadian
listed rival Quadra FNX, the treasury ministry said on
Tuesday, raising the prospect that it could move to block the
C$3 billion deal.
The ministry, which oversees all state assets and controls
KGHM via a 32 percent stake, has already in the past week
blocked KGHM's proposal for a 3 billion zlotys share buyback.
"The takeover of Quadra is an interesting project, which
doesn't mean it shouldn't be thoroughly analysed, as is done in
transactions of such caliber," said treasury spokeswoman
Magdalena Kobos.
"A detailed analysis doesn't mean there is support or there
isn't. We appreciate the fact that the transaction is advanced,
but this does not relieve us of conducting a deep analysis of
the situation," she said.
Last month, one deputy treasury minister called the Quadra
purchase a "great idea".
KGHM's shareholders also last week replaced half of the
group's supervisory board, which some observers saw as a move by
recently appointed Treasury Minister Mikolaj Budzanowski to
reassert the state's influence over the company.
KGHM shares moved into positive territory near the end of
Tuesday's session and closed 1.2 percent higher in a flat
market.
Canadian and U.S. authorities have already said they have no
objection to the purchase, which will allow KGHM to increase its
presence abroad.
