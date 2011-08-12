(Adds analyst comment, more detail)
WARSAW, Aug 12 Europe's No. 2 copper producer
KGHM beat market expectations on Friday with a
57-percent rise in second-quarter net profit to a record high on
the back of surging metal prices and dividends from non-core
investments.
The state-controlled miner signalled it may raise its 2011
earnings outlook after it booked more than half of its full-year
target of a record 8.4 billion zlotys ($2.9 billion) in the
first six months.
"I would most definitely expect KGHM to raise its full-year
targets, not only because of the progress in the first half, but
also because of still high copper prices and the now known
Polkomtel sale price," said Piotr Lopaciuk, analyst at Erste
Securities.
The forecast, already nearly double last year's net record
profit, includes a windfall from the sale of its stake in
Poland's No.2 mobile operator Polkomtel , which the
owners agreed to sell in June in the country's biggest ever
takeover.
The miner, which is shedding non-core assets, also plans to
sell its fixed line operator Dialog.
KGHM earned 2.36 billion zlotys in the three months to June,
compared with 2.12 billion forecast in a Reuters poll, as a
30-percent rise in the copper price offset a stronger
zloty.
"Results were better than expected because of favorable
macroeconomic conditions, but also production parameters at
KGHM, which sold a record 150,000 tonnes of copper in the second
quarter," Erste's Lopaciuk said.
The results included dividends from Polkomtel and utility
Tauron at 277 million zlotys, compared with a dividend
income of 24 million a year earlier.
KGHM shares have fallen 6.4 percent this year, outperforming
a 16.4 percent drop for Warsaw's bluechip index .
($1 = 2.914 Polish Zlotys)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski and Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing
by Dan Lalor)