(Corrects spelling of KGHM in headline)

WARSAW Dec 21 Europe's No.2 copper producer KGHM will try to persuade the government to ease a proposed mining tax which it believes is the most restrictive in the world, KGHM's chief executive was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

"We have been asked by the ministry on our opinion about the project (of the mining tax) and we will submit it today...We will try to convince (the ministry) to soften the project," Herbert Wirth told the Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily.

Shares in KGHM have tumbled 36 percent since Poland's prime minister announced plans on Nov. 18 to introduce a mining tax which is targeted to contribute 1.8 billion zlotys ($530 million) to the budget in 2012.

The levy, which will mainly fall on KGHM, is due to be enacted in March 2012 and will be calculated monthly depending on global copper prices. ($1 = 3.3960 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by David Cowell)