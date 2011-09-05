WARSAW, Sept 5 KGHM , Europe's No.2 copper producer, raised its 2011 net profit target on Monday by 16 percent to 9.6 billion zlotys ($3.3 billion) on higher copper prices and asset sell-offs, touch above what analysts were expecting.

Analysts in a Reuters poll expected the state-controlled miner to raise the goal to 9.5 billion zlotys from 8.4 billion it predicted earlier.

The company said it targeted full-year sales of 18.9 billion zlotys compared to 16.1 billion it expected earlier. KGHM predicts the 2011 average copper price will stand at $9,000 a tonne versus $8,200 in its previous forecast. ($1 = 2.950 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)