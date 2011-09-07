China stocks hit 8-week high, led by construction materials; Hong Kong also up
* Beijing official signals overcapacity cut in construction materials sectors
KRYNICA, Poland, Sept 7 Europe's No.2 copper producer KGHM wants to buy a foreign copper deposit by the end of this year after it earmarked $3.6 billion for capital expenditures in 2011, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
"We raised our capex plan for this year so it means we have something in sight," Herbert Wirth told reporters. "We're still looking at projects at various development stages around the world, also in South America and Europe."
"There are attractive assets in Europe. These are placed around the Mediterrainian, Portugal, the north would also be attractive, like Scandinavia. Ukraine is a very fine region in terms of potential but it is linked to higher risk."
Last week, KGHM raised its 2011 earnings targets, with its capital expenditure goal upped by 25 percent to 10.8 billion zlotys. ($1 = 3.012 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Writing by Adrian Krajewski)
* Beijing official signals overcapacity cut in construction materials sectors
MANILA, Feb 9 Philippine environment minister Regina Lopez said on Thursday her order to shut mines operating in watersheds is non-negotiable, and said President Rodrigo Duterte backed her decision.
JAKARTA, Feb 9 Indonesia's biggest coal producer, Bumi Resources, is targeting production of 93 million to 94 million tonnes of coal in 2017, its director, Dileep Srivastava, told Reuters on Thursday.