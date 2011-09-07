KRYNICA, Poland, Sept 7 Europe's No.2 copper producer KGHM wants to buy a foreign copper deposit by the end of this year after it earmarked $3.6 billion for capital expenditures in 2011, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

"We raised our capex plan for this year so it means we have something in sight," Herbert Wirth told reporters. "We're still looking at projects at various development stages around the world, also in South America and Europe."

"There are attractive assets in Europe. These are placed around the Mediterrainian, Portugal, the north would also be attractive, like Scandinavia. Ukraine is a very fine region in terms of potential but it is linked to higher risk."

Last week, KGHM raised its 2011 earnings targets, with its capital expenditure goal upped by 25 percent to 10.8 billion zlotys. ($1 = 3.012 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Writing by Adrian Krajewski)