WARSAW, Sept 26 The head of KGHM , Europe's No. 2 copper producer, said on Monday the recent drop in copper prices was probably temporary and should not threaten the company's earnings forecasts.

"The weaker (Polish) zloty should make up for a lower copper price in dollars," Chief Executive Herbert Wirth told Reuters.

He added that the Polish firm was in advanced talks to buy copper deposits, but did not elaborate. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko)