WARSAW Nov 9 KGHM , Europe's No. 2 copper miner, will likely raise its 2011 profit guidance later this year, CEO Herbert Wirth said on Wednesday.

"One can expect an update of full-year guidance. This will take place before the end of the year, but probably not tomorrow, that is the day of the (third-quarter) results release," Wirth told reporters. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski, writing by Gabriela Baczynska)