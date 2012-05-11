LUBIN, Poland May 11 Poland's copper miner KGHM does not expect the average annual price of copper to drop below $8,000 per tonne, the group's Chief Executive Officer Herbert Wirth told Reuters on Friday.

"In spite of varying forecasts, we expect copper price to be stable and not fall below $8,000 per tonne annually on average," Wirth said, adding the group would present its official guidance for 2012 on May 15. (Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski, writing by Maciej Onoszko)