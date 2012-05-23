WARSAW May 23 Europe's No.2 copper producer
KGHM will put off further foreign acqusitions until
2014 as it concentrates on developing the recently purchased
Canadian rival Quadra, whose results it hopes will exceed
expectations, its CEO said.
"For now one can say that analysts forecasts, according to
which Quadra could show net earnings of 500-600 million zlotys
this year, are to my knowledge too low," Chief Executive Herbert
Wirth told Reuters in an interview.
He added the miner wants to raise its 11-percent stake in
Polish utility Tauron and may invest in more energy
companies, also by taking part in privatisations.
($1 = 1.0170 Canadian dollars)
($1 = 3.3959 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Adrian Krajewski)