LUBIN, Poland, June 28 Europe's No.2 copper producer KGHM will go ahead with its core business investment despite having to pay out a dividend well above its proposal, KGHM chief executive Herbert Wirth said on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, the Polish treasury applied for a dividend at the state-controlled miner at 28.34 zlotys per share - about half KGHM's record profit from last year and above the 30-percent payout proposed by the management.

"Despite the fact the dividend level might be higher than the management proposed, I think that the investments in our core business will remain in tact," Wirth told reporters.

"I think that a debt level of 1.5 times EBITDA is acceptable ror mining companies," he added. "It shouldn't be EBITDA times 3."

