LUBIN, Poland, July 17 Polish group KGHM
, Europe's No.2 copper producer, is exploring deposits
in Kazakhstan, its chief executive said, adding that the
resource-rich central Asian country has became more attractive
since signing a co-operation deal with Germany.
KGHM has put off foreign acquisitions until 2014 to focus on
developing recent Canadian purchase Quadra FNX, the owner of one
of the world's largest copper projects -- Sierra Gorda in Chile
-- and other assets there and in Canada and the United States.
Wirth said on Tuesday KGHM was ready for any opportunity as
the state-controlled miner needed acquisitions to raise its
annual copper output to 700,000 tonnes by 2018.
Last year, KGHM produced 446,000 tonnes of copper, with
Quadra adding another 100,000 tonnes.
"There are a lot of interesting markets to explore and this
is how we view Kazakhstan, for example," Herbert Wirth told
reporters.
"The agreement signed recently by the German chancellor and
Kazakhstan's president concerning the development of mining on
that market is a signal that investments in Kazakhstan can be
stable."
In February, Germany and Kazakhstan signed a co-operation
deal designed to give German firms greater access to raw
materials in exchange for technology and know-how.
(Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski; Writing by Maciej Onoszko;
Editing by Dan Lalor)