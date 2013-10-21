WARSAW Oct 21 Poland sees no benefit in a dual listing of state-controlled copper and silver miner KGHM and would oppose any move that would reduce its 32-percent holding, a deputy minister was quoted on Monday as saying.

KGHM, Europe's No. 2 copper producer, has said it might refloat its KGHM International unit on the Toronto stock market or list its own shares in London to gain access to new funding and boost its profile.

"The Treasury Ministry does not plan to sell more KGHM shares. We also don't plan to water down our holdings," Deputy Treasury Minister Pawel Tamborowski told business daily Parkiet.

He added that he saw no benefits in listing KGHM shares outside of Poland as it would reduce their trade on the Warsaw stock exchange, where it is one of the main stocks providing liquidity. (Reporting by Chris Borowski; Editing by Mark Potter)