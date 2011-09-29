* Deal's enterprise value stands at 890 mln zlotys

* Netia takes 650 mln zlotys loan to fund purchase (Adds details, background)

WARSAW, Sept 29 KGHM , Europe's No. 2 copper miner, agreed on Thursday to sell phone operator Dialog to its larger rival Netia for 944 million zlotys ($292.2 million) as part of a sell-off of its telecoms assets.

Netia has long had its sights on loss-making Dialog, hoping to boost its position as the main rival to former state monopolist TPSA , which is controlled by France Telecom .

The price tag includes an enterprise value of 890 million zlotys and 54 million Dialog holds in cash, the two companies said in statements.

Netia said in a separate statement it had taken a loan of 650 million zlotys from Rabobank , BNP Paribas , BRE Bank and Raiffaisen to help fund the purchase.

The operator has until June 30, 2012 to receive permission for the acquisition from the competition watchdog.

Netia also said it was buying Crowley Data Poland, a provider of telecoms services to corporate clients, for $31.8 million.

KGHM stands to receive about 3.8 billion zlotys and a special dividend from the joint sale of cellphone operator Polkomtel once it is approved. ($1 = 3.231 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Chris Borowski)