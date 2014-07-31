WARSAW, July 31 Europe's No.2 copper producer
KGHM launched production at its Sierra Gorda mine in
Chile, one of the world's largest copper projects, the Polish
group said on Thursday.
"Following the ramp-up period, which will be completed in
early 2015, the Sierra Gorda mine will produce approximately 120
thousand tonnes of copper, 50 million pounds of molybdenum and
60 thousand ounces of gold annually in the first years of
operations," KGHM said in a statement.
KGHM acquired the project in 2012 as part of a C$3 billion
($2.8 billion) purchase of Canada's Quadra FNX, now named KGHM
International. That deal allowed it to book the
world's fourth-largest copper deposits.
The state-controlled miner controls 55 percent of the
Chilean project, and Japanese partner Sumitomo holds
the rest.
($1 = 1.0901 Canadian Dollars)
