WARSAW Dec 16 Poland believes plans by KGHM, Europe's no.2 copper producer, to take over Canadian rival Quadra FNX are great and the negative share reaction to the announcement is not justified, Deputy Treasury Minister Zdzislaw Gawlik said on Friday.

KGHM's Warsaw-listed shares tumbled more than 10 percent when the takeover was announced earlier this month. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Writing by Gabriela Baczynska)