BRIEF-Firma Holdings announces acquisition of IDS Smelter, joint venture with Mx Gold
* Firma holdings announces the acquisition of ids smelter and joint venture with mx gold corp.
WARSAW Dec 16 Poland believes plans by KGHM, Europe's no.2 copper producer, to take over Canadian rival Quadra FNX are great and the negative share reaction to the announcement is not justified, Deputy Treasury Minister Zdzislaw Gawlik said on Friday.
KGHM's Warsaw-listed shares tumbled more than 10 percent when the takeover was announced earlier this month. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Writing by Gabriela Baczynska)
* Firma holdings announces the acquisition of ids smelter and joint venture with mx gold corp.
* CEB announces expiration of "go-shop" period under the merger agreement
* Financial impact of actions is expected to reduce company's cost structure by $10 to $12 million on an annualized basis