WARSAW Feb 29 Europe's No.2 copper producer KGHM said on Wednesday Canada's Minister of Industry agreed for its takeover of Canadian rival Quadra FNX , clearing the last obstacle for the C$3 billion ($3 billion) deal.

Earlier this month Quadra shareholders approved KGHM's friendly bid, which is set to geographically diversify the Polish miner's asset base and boost its copper output.

It gives KGHM control of Quadra's Sierra Gorda copper project in Chile, one of the world's largest copper projects, along with other assets spread across Canada, Chile and the United States. ($1 = 0.9958 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)