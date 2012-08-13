WARSAW Aug 13 Europe's No.2 copper producer
KGHM may change its full-year guidance after reaching
nearly 80 percent of its earnings target after six months, even
though it also expects to be hit by an economic slowdown, it
said on Monday.
"The company reached 54 percent of its sales target and 78
percent of its earnings target for 2012. This is an effect of a
higher than expected currency rate," Herbert Wirth said in a
statement.
"At the same time we see negative signals from the global
economy (...). We are considering the possibility of verifying
our full-year forecast," he said.
The state-controlled miner currently expects a 3.8 billion
zlotys net profit in 2012.
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)