* Net profit 3.2 bln zlotys vs expected 2.74 mln
* To "verify" 2011 forecast
WARSAW Nov 10 Europe's No.2 copper producer
KGHM posted a three-fold jump in its third-quarter net
profit, beating expectations as a slump in the Polish currency
boosted the effect of strong copper prices on its bottom line.
The record quarterly earnings of 3.20 billion zlotys ($989
million) surged passed analysts' average forecast of 2.74
billion zlotys.
KGHM said it was "veryfing" its full-year targets after if
finalised the sale of Poland's No.2 mobile operator Polkomtel
on Wednesday with other Polish state-linked companies
and Vodafone .
"KGHM results are very good, way better than consensus and
the market reaction should be positive," said KBC analyst Robert
Maj. "I expect KGHM should net above 11 billion zlotys in all of
2011."
Chief Executive Herbert Wirth has also said KGHM is likely
to raise its earnings target.
KGHM will receive 3.67 billion zlotys from the Polkomtel
deal before taxes. It also agreed in September to sell its
fixed-line operator Dialog to rival Netia for 944 million
zlotys.
The company had already raised its 2011 forecasts to a
record annual profit of 9.6 billion zlotys due to the sale of
its telecoms holdings and high metal prices, whose effect is
multiplied by the slumping Polish zloty.
Copper is denominated in dollars.
The market awaits the miner's update on plans to bid for a
Canadian mining rival flagged for this month.
($1 = 3.236 Polish Zlotys)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski and Agnieszka Barteczko. Editing
by Jane Merriman)