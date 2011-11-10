* Net profit 3.2 bln zlotys vs expected 2.74 mln

WARSAW Nov 10 Europe's No.2 copper producer KGHM posted a three-fold jump in its third-quarter net profit, beating expectations as a slump in the Polish currency boosted the effect of strong copper prices on its bottom line.

The record quarterly earnings of 3.20 billion zlotys ($989 million) surged passed analysts' average forecast of 2.74 billion zlotys.

KGHM said it was "veryfing" its full-year targets after if finalised the sale of Poland's No.2 mobile operator Polkomtel on Wednesday with other Polish state-linked companies and Vodafone .

"KGHM results are very good, way better than consensus and the market reaction should be positive," said KBC analyst Robert Maj. "I expect KGHM should net above 11 billion zlotys in all of 2011."

Chief Executive Herbert Wirth has also said KGHM is likely to raise its earnings target.

KGHM will receive 3.67 billion zlotys from the Polkomtel deal before taxes. It also agreed in September to sell its fixed-line operator Dialog to rival Netia for 944 million zlotys.

The company had already raised its 2011 forecasts to a record annual profit of 9.6 billion zlotys due to the sale of its telecoms holdings and high metal prices, whose effect is multiplied by the slumping Polish zloty.

Copper is denominated in dollars.

The market awaits the miner's update on plans to bid for a Canadian mining rival flagged for this month.

($1 = 3.236 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski and Agnieszka Barteczko. Editing by Jane Merriman)