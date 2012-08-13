WARSAW Aug 13 Poland's new mining tax has hit
net profits at KGHM, Europe's seond-biggest copper
producer, with second-quarter results down 35 percent on the
same period last year.
The state-controlled miner reported an unconsolidated net
profit of 1.54 billion zlotys ($465 million), which compared
with 1.5 billion expected by analysts polled by Reuters.
The company bears the brunt of the new mining tax, which is
expected to bring in 1.8 billion zlotys for state coffers this
year, with KGHM expecting to pay a full-year levy of 1.3
billion.
($1 = 3.3147 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Greg Mahlich)