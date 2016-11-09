BRIEF-Prairie Provident announces 2016 year-end reserves and operational update
WARSAW Nov 9 Poland's state-run copper producer KGHM reported a bigger than expected year-on-year rise in third-quarter consolidated net profit thanks to rising silver prices and copper sales.
The company's net profit rose to 329 million zlotys ($82.9 million) from 33 million zlotys a year earlier when the result was hit by falling copper prices and a write-down.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected net profit of 242 million zlotys.
On a stand-alone level, on which KGHM's dividends are based and which excludes the group's oversees assets, the miner booked a 73 percent rise in net profit to 614 million zlotys, well ahead of a forecast of 447 million zlotys in an analyst poll.
($1 = 3.9688 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; editing by David Clarke)
* McClatchy names Craig I. Forman to succeed Patrick J. Talamantes as president and CEO of McClatchy
* Total proved gross reserves for fy increased 71% from year-end 2015 to 29.9 million barrels oil equivalent