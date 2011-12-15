WARSAW Dec 15 Poland is targeting revenue of 1.8 billion zlotys ($511 million) next year from a new mining tax aimed mainly at state-controlled KGHM, rising to an annual 2.2 billion thereafter, a draft bill published by the finance ministry showed.

The new tax, which is due to come into force in March and will be calculated monthly, will be linked to global copper prices. It will be charged at a minimum rate of 130 zlotys per tonne of copper extracted where the metal's price is below 13,000 zlotys, stepping up gradually to a maximum 32,000 zlotys per tonne if the price exceeds 52,000 zlotys.

Shares in KGHM -- Europe's No.2 copper producer and world's second-largest silver miner -- have fallen after Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced the implementation of the new tax last month. They were 30 percent lower year to date on Thursday at 122.3 zlotys per share.

"Taking into account the data and the date of the implementation of the law on March 1, 2012, the income from the tax in 2012 should stand at 1.8 billion zlotys," the ministry said. "In the coming years the income should come in at around 2.2 billion."

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange slipped 0.12 percent on Thursday to $7,201.50, or 25,377 zlotys a tonne, as metals prices retreated on fears about the impact of the euro zone's debt crisis. ($1 = 3.5238 Polish zlotys) (Writing by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Catherine Evans)