DUBAI Dec 25 Dubai's Shuaa Capital
bought a 14.01 percent stake in Bahrain's Khaleeji Commercial
Bank on Sunday for 9.56 million dinars ($25.4
million), the Bahraini bourse said in a statement.
The Dubai-listed investment bank paid Alimtiaz Investment
Group 0.065 dinars per share for 147.11 million shares for the
stake, the bourse said.
Shuaa did not answer telephone calls seeking comment on the
acquisition.
Abu Dhabi Financial Group (ADFG) bought a 48.36 percent
stake in Shuaa last month, leading to speculation that the
investment bank could form a central part in ADFG's financial
industry strategy for the Gulf.
