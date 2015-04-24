By Terrence Edwards
ULAN BATOR, April 24 A preliminary examination
shows that Jim Doak, a well-known figure in Canada's financial
industry who was found dead in his hotel room in Mongolia on
Thursday, died of an unspecified illness, local police said on
Friday.
His body was discovered in his room at the Blue Sky Tower
and Hotel in Ulan Bator a day after Doak, chairman of uranium
explorer Khan Resources Inc, had met with government
officials to persuade them to pay the more than $100 million
that had been awarded to Khan by an international tribunal.
The police statement said the preliminary exam found no
signs of physical injuries or wounds. "The deceased has died of
illness, not of an external cause," it said.
A Mongolian police official who asked not to be named said
more information from a final forensic report would be released
on Monday.
In a long-awaited decision last month, the international
tribunal ordered Mongolia to pay about $100 million to Khan
Resources as compensation for cancelling its uranium-mining
licences in 2009.
Khan took Mongolia to international arbitration after
Mongolia handed the licences to develop the Dornod uranium
project to Russia's ARMZ.
Khan had said in a statement on Thursday that company
officials met with the government on April 21 and 22 to request
full and prompt payment, and that the company had also begun
seeking enforcement action.
In a statement on Friday confirming Doak's death, Khan said
it would continue to pursue the money.
"In respect of international arbitration, Jim and I and the
board had developed a clear and consistent strategy for
settlement of the award and for obtaining value for the
shareholder. That strategy will not change one iota as a result
of Jim's passing," Khan Chief Executive Grant Edey said in a
statement.
According to a biography on Khan's website, Doak had been
president and managing partner of Toronto-based Megantic Asset
Management Inc and had previously held senior positions at
ScotiaMcLeod Inc, First Marathon Securities Ltd and McLeod Young
Weir Ltd.
He had also served on various boards, including that of
forest-products company Cascades Inc.
