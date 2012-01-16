(Follows alerts)

Jan 16 Canadian uranium explorer Khan Resources said it received a request from the Toronto Stock Exchange to furnish information related to its current business operations.

The letter is part of the fact-gathering process by the bourse to determine whether the company continues to meet the TSX's listing requirements, Khan said in a statement.

Shares of Khan Resources, which focuses on mining in the Dornod area in northeastern Mongolia, have lost a quarter of their value in the past three months.

The letter also said if the company has discontinued a substantial portion of its business, it will be required to meet the original listing requirements (OLR) of the TSX.

The exchange will start a delisting review if the company does not come up with a plan to meet the OLR within 120 days from the date of the letter.

The company's stock closed at 19 Canadian cents on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)