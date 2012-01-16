(Follows alerts)
Jan 16 Canadian uranium explorer Khan
Resources said it received a request from the Toronto
Stock Exchange to furnish information related to its
current business operations.
The letter is part of the fact-gathering process by the
bourse to determine whether the company continues to meet the
TSX's listing requirements, Khan said in a statement.
Shares of Khan Resources, which focuses on mining in the
Dornod area in northeastern Mongolia, have lost a quarter of
their value in the past three months.
The letter also said if the company has discontinued a
substantial portion of its business, it will be required to meet
the original listing requirements (OLR) of the TSX.
The exchange will start a delisting review if the company
does not come up with a plan to meet the OLR within 120 days
from the date of the letter.
The company's stock closed at 19 Canadian cents on Friday on
the Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)