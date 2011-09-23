KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 Malaysian state investor
Khazanah Nasional is in talks to buy a stake in
Turkish hospital group Acibadem , two sources with
direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters.
The purchase, by Khazanah's 70 percent-owned healthcare unit
Integrated Healthcare, is being advised by Deutsche Bank, one of
the sources told Reuters.
"The sellers have multiple buyers at this point, and
Integrated Healthcare is one of the interested parties," the
source said.
He added that the companies have yet to conduct due
diligence and the deal should be completed by December. The
sources cannot be named as Khazanah's interest has not been made
public.
The seller is Almond Holding, which owns 92 percent of
Acibadem. Almond is a holding company owned by Dubai-based
private equity firm Abraaj Capital and Turkish family Aydinlar.
Almond is being advised by Goldman Sachs and Merrill Lynch.
Reuters reported earlier this week that India healthcare
group Fortis pulled out of talks to buy Acibadem owing
to valuation and political concerns.
