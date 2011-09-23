KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 Malaysian state investor Khazanah Nasional is in talks to buy a stake in Turkish hospital group Acibadem , two sources with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters.

The purchase, by Khazanah's 70 percent-owned healthcare unit Integrated Healthcare, is being advised by Deutsche Bank, one of the sources told Reuters.

"The sellers have multiple buyers at this point, and Integrated Healthcare is one of the interested parties," the source said.

He added that the companies have yet to conduct due diligence and the deal should be completed by December. The sources cannot be named as Khazanah's interest has not been made public.

The seller is Almond Holding, which owns 92 percent of Acibadem. Almond is a holding company owned by Dubai-based private equity firm Abraaj Capital and Turkish family Aydinlar.

Almond is being advised by Goldman Sachs and Merrill Lynch.

Reuters reported earlier this week that India healthcare group Fortis pulled out of talks to buy Acibadem owing to valuation and political concerns. (Reporting by Min Hun Fong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)