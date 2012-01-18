By Niluksi Koswanage
| KUALA LUMPUR
KUALA LUMPUR Jan 18 The investment
portfolio of Malaysia's state strategic investment arm, Khazanah
Nasional, fell slightly to 108.1 billion ringgit ($35 billion)
at the end of last year from 112.6 billion ringgit at the end of
2010, its managing director Azman Mokhtar said on Wednesday.
Khazanah has been aggressively scaling back its holdings in
the Southeast Asian country's top companies as part of a
government strategy to boost liquidity in the stock market and
lighten the state's heavy hand in the economy.
"We are cautious in the market, becoming net sellers, but we
have built some growth engines in healthcare and that is where
harvesting will begin," Azman told reporters.
This week, the investment fund, owned by the Finance
Ministry, announced plans to sell its 42.7 percent stake in
domestic carmaker Proton for $412 million to
property-to-autos conglomerate DRB-Hicom.
That was Khazanah's largest divestment of a state-linked
firm so far in its campaign that has included disposing of
minority stakes in Pos Malaysia, Malaysia Airports,
Telekom Malaysia and the country's No.2 lender, CIMB
.
As it cuts stakes at home, Khazanah has been more active
overseas.
The sovereign wealth fund was a cornerstone investor in
Chinese IPOs this year including those of New China Life
Insurance and hypermarket operator Sun Art
.
The healthcare arm of Khazanah, Integrated Healthcare
Holdings (IHH), bought a controlling stake in Turkish hospital
group Acibadem for $1.68 billion ahead of its planned
listing for this year.
IHH, in which Japan's Mitsui & Co owns a 30 percent
stake, is set for a $1.5 billion listing of its healthcare
assets that span Malaysia, Singapore and India.
Azman said Khazanah was banking on Iskandar Malaysia, a
development project in Johor state bordering Singapore, to
attract more investment. He said Iskander Malaysia attracted new
investment commitments of 15.3 billion ringgit in 2011.
He said the returns from Iskandar would come via Malaysian
builder UEM Land, in which Khazanah has controlling 65 percent
stake.
(Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage, editing by Stuart Grudgings
and Matt Driskill)