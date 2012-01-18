KUALA LUMPUR Jan 18 Malaysia's state strategic investment arm Khazanah Nasional's total investment portfolio fell to 108.1 billion ringgit at the end of last year from 112.6 billion ringgit at the end of 2010, its managing director Azman Mokhtar said on Wednesday.

"We are cautious in the market, becoming net sellers, but we have built some growth engines in healthcare and that is where harvesting will begin," he told reporters. (Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage)