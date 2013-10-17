SINGAPORE Oct 17 Malaysian state investor Khazanah Nasional is offering up to S$600 million ($482.14 million) in Singapore dollar-denominated Islamic securities that can be exchanged for shares in IHH Healthcare , a term sheet seen by Reuters showed.

The zero-coupon bonds, which have a five-year tenor, can be exchanged into IHH shares at a premium of 10 to 17 percent over the reference share price of 4.19 Malaysian ringgit.

CIMB, Deutsche Bank and Standard Chartered are the bookrunners for the deal. ($1=1.2445 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Writing by Kevin Lim; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)