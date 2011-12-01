KUALA LUMPUR/SINGAPORE Dec 1 Malaysian
state investor Khazanah has hired Bank of
America-Merrill Lynch, Deutsche and CIMB as
joint global coordinators for listing of its healthcare unit
that could raise about $1.5 billion, three sources with
knowledge of the deal told Reuters.
The initial public offering of Khazanah's healthcare unit in
Kuala Lumpur next year may include potential hospital assets in
Turkey, where the Malaysian investor's unit is nearing a deal to
buy hospital group Acibadem, sources told Reuters.
The unit to be listed owns Singapore's Parkway Holdings as
well as Khazanah's stakes in Malaysia-based Pantai Hospitals and
the International Medical University.
Khazanah took Parkway private after winning a takeover battle
against India's Fortis Healthcare-led group last year.
The sources declined to be identified because the mandates
are not public. Khazanah and CIMB declined to comment. Deutsche
and Bank of America/Merrill Lynch were not immediately available
to comment.
(Reporting by Min Hun Fong in Kuala Lumpur and Daniel Stanton
in Singapore; Additional reporting and writing by Saeed Azhar;
Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)