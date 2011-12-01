KUALA LUMPUR/SINGAPORE Dec 1 Malaysian state investor Khazanah has hired Bank of America-Merrill Lynch, Deutsche and CIMB as joint global coordinators for listing of its healthcare unit that could raise about $1.5 billion, three sources with knowledge of the deal told Reuters.

The initial public offering of Khazanah's healthcare unit in Kuala Lumpur next year may include potential hospital assets in Turkey, where the Malaysian investor's unit is nearing a deal to buy hospital group Acibadem, sources told Reuters.

The unit to be listed owns Singapore's Parkway Holdings as well as Khazanah's stakes in Malaysia-based Pantai Hospitals and the International Medical University.

Khazanah took Parkway private after winning a takeover battle against India's Fortis Healthcare-led group last year.

The sources declined to be identified because the mandates are not public. Khazanah and CIMB declined to comment. Deutsche and Bank of America/Merrill Lynch were not immediately available to comment.