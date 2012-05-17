Northern Trust buys UBS Asset Management administration units
ZURICH, Feb 20 U.S.-based Northern Trust is buying UBS Group's UBS Asset Management fund administration servicing units in Luxembourg and Switzerland, UBS said in a statement on Monday.
KUALA LUMPUR May 17 The planned $1.5 billion listing of Malaysia's Integrated Healthcare Holdings (IHH) is expected to debut on the Malaysian and Singapore bourses by the end of July, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
The dual listing would be the fourth-biggest initial public offering (IPO) in the city state's history and Malaysia's second-largest this year after the planned listing of Malaysian plantation group Felda Global Venture Holdings.
"The prospectus will be launched in early July," a source with knowledge of the IPO told Reuters, adding that the indicative price of the shares for the first tranche of investors would be known on June 1.
Southeast Asia has seen a burst of IPOs and deals since the start of the year, as the region's growth has fueled investor interest and stock values. (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui and Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Richard Pullin)
ZURICH, Feb 20 U.S.-based Northern Trust is buying UBS Group's UBS Asset Management fund administration servicing units in Luxembourg and Switzerland, UBS said in a statement on Monday.
TOKYO, Feb 20 A major aluminium producer has made an indicative offer of a premium of $125 per tonne to Japanese buyers for April-June primary metal shipments, up 32 percent from the last quarter, three sources directly involved in pricing talks said on Monday.
Feb 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 11 points at 7,310 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures 0.3 percent higher ahead of the cash market open.