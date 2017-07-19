FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Khazanah launches M$581m block in CIMB
#Financials
July 19, 2017 / 12:47 PM / in a day

S Anuradha

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 19 (IFR) - State-owned investment firm Khazanah has launched a M$571m–$581m (US$133m–$136m) block in Malaysia’s CIMB in the M$6.31–$6.42 per share range.

The price represents a 0%–1.7% discount to the pre-deal close.

Around 90.5m shares, or 1% of the share capital, are being sold in the block. There is undisclosed upsize option depending upon the response to the offer.

There is a 60-day lock-up on Khazanah, which owns 29.1% of CIMB.

CIMB and JP Morgan are joint bookrunners. (Reporting by Anuradha Subramanyan)

