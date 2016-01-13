KUALA LUMPUR Jan 13 Malaysian state investor Khazanah Nasional Bhd said the value of its portfolio rose to 150.2 billion ringgit ($34.29 billion) last year from 145.5 billion ringgit in 2014.

The sovereign wealth fund also said on Wednesday that it expected global and domestic volatility to continue this year after a challenging 2015.

Khazanah's investments include stakes in mobile services provider Axiata Group Bhd, property firm UEM Sunrise Bhd, electricity utility Tenaga Nasional Bhd and lender CIMB Group. ($1 = 4.3800 ringgit) (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Writing by Praveen Menon; Editing by Miral Fahmy)