KUALA LUMPUR Jan 13 Malaysian state investor
Khazanah Nasional Bhd said the value of its portfolio
rose to 150.2 billion ringgit ($34.29 billion) last year from
145.5 billion ringgit in 2014.
The sovereign wealth fund also said on Wednesday that it
expected global and domestic volatility to continue this year
after a challenging 2015.
Khazanah's investments include stakes in mobile services
provider Axiata Group Bhd, property firm UEM Sunrise
Bhd, electricity utility Tenaga Nasional Bhd
and lender CIMB Group.
($1 = 4.3800 ringgit)
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Writing by Praveen Menon;
Editing by Miral Fahmy)