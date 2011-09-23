KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 Malaysia's state investment arm Khazanah Nasional has postponed a planned renminbi-denominated Islamic bond issue due to volatile market conditions, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Friday.

IFR had reported that Khazanah had mandated BOC International, CIMB Bank and RBS to lead the sukuk, which would be the first-ever Islamic financing in Hong Kong's booming dim sum market. .

Khazanah has put the issue on hold to await "a more benign market condition", said the source who declined to be identified as the deal has not been announced.

The sukuk would have a tenor of either 3 or 5 years but the issue size has not been finalised, the source added.

Khazanah declined to comment. (Reporting by Liau Y-Sing; Editing by Kim Coghill)