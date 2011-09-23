BRIEF-Criteria Caixa sells 5.322 percent of Caixabank
* Criteria Caixa sells 5.322 percent of Caixabank through accelerated book building placement Source text for Eikon:
KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 Malaysia's state investment arm Khazanah Nasional has postponed a planned renminbi-denominated Islamic bond issue due to volatile market conditions, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Friday.
IFR had reported that Khazanah had mandated BOC International, CIMB Bank and RBS to lead the sukuk, which would be the first-ever Islamic financing in Hong Kong's booming dim sum market. .
Khazanah has put the issue on hold to await "a more benign market condition", said the source who declined to be identified as the deal has not been announced.
The sukuk would have a tenor of either 3 or 5 years but the issue size has not been finalised, the source added.
Khazanah declined to comment. (Reporting by Liau Y-Sing; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Criteria Caixa sells 5.322 percent of Caixabank through accelerated book building placement Source text for Eikon:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Russian Banks - Rating Action Report https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/894089 MOSCOW, February 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Russian banks' and financial companies' National Ratings and simultaneously withdrawn them. The affirmation of the National Ratings reflects limited changes since the last review. The National Ratings are being withdrawn because Fitch has withdrawn its Russian National
BRUSSELS, Feb 6 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: