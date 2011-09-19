(The following story was in IFR Asia magazine, a Thomson Reuters publication, on Sept. 17.)

By Nethelie Wong

HONG KONG, Sept 17 (IFR) - Malaysia's Khazanah Nasional is set to make history through a small, but path-setting sukuk in the offshore renminbi market. Last week, the government investment arm mandated BOC International, CIMB Bank and RBS to lead the first-ever Islamic financing in Hong Kong's booming Dim Sum market.

Khazanah's move highlights the resilience of the Dim Sum bond market amid a worsening European debt crisis. It will also come as a huge fillip to Hong Kong's standing as Asia's financial hub, introducing a liquid Middle Eastern investor base.

"As a Malaysian Government entity, a renminbi sukuk issue of this size should fly just on scarcity value, as long as it is priced in line with the government yield curve," said London-based John Bates, head of fixed-income at Silk Invest, a specialist fund management boutique.

The only negative is the deal's small size. A target of Rmb500m (US$77.5m) with a tenor of five years has been rumoured for Khazanah's debut Dim Sum sukuk, although a three-year piece is also being talked about.

"The issue size will make this sukuk debut rather an anticlimax for mainstream international investors," added Bates.

Khazanah's plans are a big boost to Hong Kong's long-standing ambitions to become an Islamic financing hub - so far with little success. Three public-sector firms, namely MTR, Hong Kong Airport Authority and Hong Kong Mortgage Corp had been considering sukuks, and even the Hong Kong SAR Government was heard to be working on its first sovereign sukuk before the 2008 crisis.

HONG KONG'S EXPERIMENT

A lack of Sharia-compliant assets and high transaction costs meant the deals ultimately came to nothing, and tax reforms promising to put the structure on a more competitive footing never arrived.

"Hong Kong has done several Islamic financing transactions, but just not Islamic financing based on local assets. The tax issues that hold back local issuances are being looked at, but have not been resolved yet," said Davide Barzilai, partner at Norton Rose.

Khazanah, however, does not face the same hurdles. The underlying assets are outside of Hong Kong, meaning they are not subject to stamp duty, while dividend payments (the equivalent to coupons) are exempt as the earnings are generated outside of the city.

Khazanah already has an existing multi-currency Islamic securities programme through Danga Capital, the issuer of the trust certificates, which will have recourse to Khazanah, the obligor. To include a renminbi deal, it needs only to add a supplemental trust deed to the programme document.

As one of the world's major sukuk issuers, many Islamic investors are already familiar with its programme and the relevant Sharia status,

"Renminbi seems the prime reason for Islamic investors to come to Hong Kong. So, a Dim Sum sukuk may help kick-start the Islamic financing market in Hong Kong," said Jeffrey Kirk, a partner at Appleby.

However, things will be quite different for inexperienced sukuk issuers because standalone documentation is costly and time-consuming with many issues to be resolved relating to Sharia compliance.

So, bankers expect future Dim Sum sukuk issuers to be seasoned Islamic borrowers, mostly likely with existing programmes, such as Indonesia and some Middle East countries.

Khazanah will meet investors in Hong Kong on September 19 and Singapore on September 20. The certificates are expected to be listed in Malaysia and settled via CMU with the HKMA.

In terms of pricing reference, Aa3 rated China Ministry of Finance's outstanding paper due August 2016 was quoted at 1.23%-1.36% in the secondary market. Malaysia has a sovereign rating of A3 from Moody's.

Some bankers, however, think the issuer could have a slight pricing advantage because of the small size and its first-mover advantage.

(Additional reporting by Jing Song)