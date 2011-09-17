KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 The Malaysian government
investment arm Khazanah Nasional is planning to issue
renminbi-denominated sukuk, making it the first-ever Islamic
financing in Hong Kong's booming Dim Sum market, according to
IFR.
IFR said that Khazanah was rumoured to be targeting 500
million renminbi ($77.5 million) with a tenor of five years,
although a three-year piece is also being talked about.
Khazanah could not be reached immediately for a comment on
Saturday.
Last week, the government investment arm mandated BOC
International, CIMB Bank and RBS to lead the sukuk in Dim Sum
market.
Three public-sector firms, namely MTR, Hong Kong Airport
Authority and Hong Kong Mortgage Corp had been considering
sukuks, IFR noted, adding that Hong Kong SAR Government was
heard to be working on its first sovereign sukuk before the 2008
crisis.
(Reporting by Umesh Desai and Purwa Naveen Raman; Editing by
Daniel Magnowski)