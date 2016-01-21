UPDATE 1-RetailMeNot to be bought by Harland Clarke
April 11 Online coupon provider RetailMeNot Inc said it had agreed to be bought by marketing services company Harland Clarke Holdings Corp for about $630 million.
DUBAI Jan 21 Kingdom Holding, the investment firm owned by Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, reported a 85.8 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit on Thursday.
Net profit fell to 37.91 million riyals ($10.1 million) for the three months to Dec. 31 from 266 million a year earlier, it said in a bourse statement.
It attributed the fall to impairment provisions and falls in dividends income and in revenue and operating income from hotels.
($1 = 3.7529 riyals) (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; editing by Jason Neely)
* The St. Joe company purchases Panama City beach office complex Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: