DUBAI Jan 21 Kingdom Holding, the investment firm owned by Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, reported a 85.8 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit on Thursday.

Net profit fell to 37.91 million riyals ($10.1 million) for the three months to Dec. 31 from 266 million a year earlier, it said in a bourse statement.

It attributed the fall to impairment provisions and falls in dividends income and in revenue and operating income from hotels.

($1 = 3.7529 riyals) (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; editing by Jason Neely)