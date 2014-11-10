BRIEF-Ant Financial comments on definitive agreement with Moneygram
* Ant Financial comments on definitive agreement with Moneygram
Nov 10 A former Bank of America banker who advises clients in the healthcare sector has joined Credit Suisse, according to an internal memo.
Sumit Khedekar, who previously worked at the Swiss bank for ten years earlier in his career, will rejoin in January 2015.
A Credit Suisse spokesman on Monday confirmed the contents of the memo.
Khedekar has worked with clients in the large pharma, specialty pharma and biotech sectors, which have seen a record amount of mergers and acquisitions this year.
Healthcare dealmaking has topped $352.6 billion so far this year, more than double levels seen at the same time last year, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The Credit Suisse healthcare group has worked on notable transactions this year including Merck & Co Inc's acquisition of biotech company Idenix and Zimmer Holdings Inc's pending acquisition of medical device company Biomet.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran; Editing by Diane Craft)
March 14 Luxury fashion retailer Neiman Marcus Group said on Tuesday that it was exploring options, including changes to its capital structure or a sale, as it seeks relief from a swelling debt load amid renewed buyout interest from Hudson's Bay Co.
DUBLIN, March 14 Packaging conglomerate Ardagh Group on Tuesday priced its long-awaited initial public offering (IPO) at $19 per share in a listing of around 7 percent of the company on the New York Stock Exchange.