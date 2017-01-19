HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Jan. 24
U.S. President Donald Trump met with auto executives on Tuesday and also was expected to give the energy industry a boost with action on pipelines. Highlights of the day follow:
DUBAI Jan 19 Saudi Arabian construction firm Abdullah Abdul Mohsin al-Khodari and Sons reported a widening fourth-quarter net loss on Thursday.
* Loss of 32.14 million riyals ($8.6 million) in three months to Dec. 31, compared to loss of 1.04 million riyals in the year-earlier period, according to a bourse statement.
* EFG Hermes had forecast a net loss of 42.84 million riyals.
* Revenue plunged 48 percent to 201.07 million riyals, mainly because of slow progress with current projects and a decline in new project awards amid an extended slowdown in the construction sector.
* Contract awards in fourth quarter were worth 65.5 million riyals, up from 11.9 million riyals a year ago. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
U.S. President Donald Trump met with auto executives on Tuesday and also was expected to give the energy industry a boost with action on pipelines. Highlights of the day follow:
NEW YORK, Jan 24 (IFR) - With its first Euroclearable local currency bond sale last week, Chile hopes to move closer to greater inclusion in major indices that could lure substantial foreign investment.
RIYADH, Jan 24 Saudi Arabia and France, both backers of Syrian rebels, said on Tuesday they hoped Syrian truce talks in Astana would lead to a resumption of U.N.-led peace efforts in Geneva and more aid to civilians suffering from five years of war.