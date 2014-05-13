By Sarah McBride
SAN MATEO, Calif. May 12 Vinod Khosla,
co-founder of Sun Microsystems and now a prominent venture
capitalist, on Monday testified about his decision to close off
a popular beach, in a court case that calls into question a
California tradition of open access to the state's famed
beaches.
The lawsuit makes Khosla the latest in a line of Californian
billionaires to clash with locals over their properties. Their
dispute stems from Khosla's closure of an access road to a
northern California property known as Martin's Beach, which is
about 30 miles west of San Jose.
Khosla, known for his investments in clean technology,
testified before Judge Barbara Mallach in San Mateo County Court
on Monday that he could not recall whether he knew public access
to the beach must be preserved at the time he bought it.
"I had no particular plans for the property," Khosla said,
responding to questions from Joe Cotchett, a lawyer for the
Surfrider Foundation. The coastal-protection group brought suit
last year against Khosla, arguing that closing the approach to
the beach amounted to a violation of the California's Coastal
Act, a state law that governs issues such as shoreline access.
"The California Coastal Act is very clear," said Cotchett
before Monday's proceedings got under way. "One individual
cannot come along and buy it and say, 'The beach is now
closed.'"
In California, unlike in many other states, all beaches are
open to the public under the constitution. But private
landowners are not always required to allow access to the
coastline across their properties.
Many disputes have arisen over the years - often involving
wealthy beachfront homeowners. In the case of Martin's Beach,
the previous owner had allowed locals to access the beach for a
fee. But Khosla, who owns the land via a limited liability
corporation, closed off the access road and hired guards to keep
people out, infuriating locals.
Lawyers for Surfrider say California's Coastal Act calls for
permits around activities that change the use or intensity of
use at a beach - permits that Martin's Beach LLC failed to
acquire.
The dispute echoes record mogul David Geffen's long battle
to prevent use of a walkway near his Malibu home. In 1983,
Geffen agreed to allow a pathway to Carbon Beach when he sought
permits for a pool and other additions, but he later filed suit
to fight the access. In 2005, Geffen settled the suit and
allowed the public walkway.
Last year, heiress Lisette Ackerberg settled a longstanding
dispute with the California Coastal Commission over access
through her property to the same beach. Dubbed "Billionaire's
Beach," it has been home to titans such as Oracle Chief
Executive Larry Ellison and movie and television stars John
Travolta, Courtney Cox and David Arquette.
The tiff also brings to mind some other neighborly disputes
in recent years involving wealthy technology executives
including late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs and Ellison.
Jobs fought a bitter battle with neighbors in Woodside,
California, over a 1920s-era house he owned but wanted to tear
down and replace with something sleeker. He twice won demolition
permits that were contested by preservationists; the wrecking
ball finally came down in 2011, months before his death. The
property is now vacant.
That same year, Ellison settled a case he had filed against
his neighbors over trees he said blocked views of the bay from
his house in San Francisco's Pacific Heights neighborhood.
Khosla Ventures has backed companies ranging from Jawbone,
maker of the "UP" health wristband, and payments companies
Stripe and Square.
(Reporting by Sarah McBride; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)