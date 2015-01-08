Jan 8KI Group SpA :

* Announced on Wednesday that its ordinary general shareholders' meeting approved distribution of dividend of 0.453 euros per share

* The dividend payment will total to 2,509,076.40 euros ($2.97 million)

* Payment date is scheduled for Jan 14

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.8461 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)