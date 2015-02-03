Feb 3KI Group SpA :

* Reported on Monday that its ordinary shareholders' meeting nominated Daniela Santanche as new chairman of the board of directors, replacing Canio Mazzaro

* Canio Mazzaro will remain as member of the board of directors

* Following appointment of Daniela Santanche and of Roberto Mazzei as independent member of the board of directors, the total number of members of the board increased to nine

